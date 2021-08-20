South Korean rapper, singer, and also a member of iKon, Bobby took to social media and announced that he is getting married and is also set to welcome his first child. He revealed he will marry the person he loves and will welcome his baby in September 2021.

The note he posted on Instagram read, "Hello, this is iKON’s Bobby. There is something I really want to tell you today, so I am writing this after putting in much thought. I have promised marriage to a person I love. I am also becoming a father in September. " Congratulations!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bobbyindaeyo

