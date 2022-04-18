ShowBox Channel, owned by IN10 Media Network, offers a varied range of Hindi and regional music across languages. ShowBox has now become India’s number one Hindi music channel and this amazing news has been shared by Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

ShowBox Becomes India’s Number One Hindi Music Channel

Delighted to share that @showboxchannel is now India’s Number One Hindi Music channel. A loud shout out to the team at @in10_media 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 (Disclosure: IN10 media network is co-promoted by my Family Office) pic.twitter.com/Q8hsxXwf54 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2022

