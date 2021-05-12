It's International Nurses Day 2021 today (May 12) and we've seen how these frontline warriors are tirelessly working to save lives amid the pandemic. And so, to laud their efforts, many celebs took to social media and showered love on them. This positivity was indeed needed considering the situation right now India is facing. Have a look.

Mohanlal

We will always be thankful for your commitment, dedication, and passion in serving our society. Paying tribute to all the Nurses on this International Nurses Day.#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/98pdx8KuMK — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 12, 2021

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Our nurses have bravely led the fight against Covid-19 from the front. Saluting your commitment, hardwork, efforts to save so many lives and improve recoveries in these trying circumstances. Your selfless service is forever unforgettable. Dil se thank you #InternationalNursesDay — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) May 12, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan

The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We'll always be indebted to you all🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/irnl2rua7E — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 12, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra

Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives... Happy #InternationalNursesDay 🙏🏼 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 12, 2021

Sanjay Dutt

In the past few days, I've come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress. My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you're doing for us 🙏🏻 #InternationalNursesDay — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 12, 2021

