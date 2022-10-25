It was few days back when veteran star, Jaya Bachchan grabbed headlines for her ill comment to a pap. Now, she's once again in the news for calling paps outside her house 'intruders'. It so happened that during Diwali, the Bachchan's performed Lakshmi puja at their bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu, but it was Jaya's anger towards paps which took the internet by storm. In the viral video, Jayaji can be seen chasing photographers and calling them 'intruders'. Have a look. Urfi Javed Slams Jaya Bachchan for Her Poor 'Fall' Comment on Paps, Says 'Please Let's Not Be like Her' (Watch Viral Video).

Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)