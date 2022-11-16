The rumours of Jimmy Fallon’s death reportedly started doing rounds after a fake post on Twitter went viral. It read “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of late night legend, husband, and father of two, Jimmy Fallon. 1923-2022”. Many fell victim to this fake news and started trending #RIPJimmyFallon. The Tonight Show host, who is ‘alive’, took to the micro-blogging platform and asked Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk, to fix it. He tweeted, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon”. Rowan Atkinson Dead? Rumours of Mr Bean Actor’s Demise Surface Once Again on Social Media.

Jimmy Fallon Becomes Victim Of Death Hoax

Jimmy Fallon asks for Elon Musk’s help after a hashtag announcing his death went viral. pic.twitter.com/cjAqVTLP7O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022

‘Alive’ Jimmy Fallon’s Tweet On #RIPJimmyFallon

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

