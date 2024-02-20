WWE legend John Cena, who boasts a massive fan base worldwide, consistently demonstrates his fondness for India and its people. His latest social media post is yet another testament to this. The WWE superstar is renowned for his admiration of Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers. On February 20th, Cena took to his Instagram handle to share a post featuring Shah Rukh Khan striking his iconic arm pose. True to his style, Cena refrained from adding any captions to the picture. This SRK post comes just two days after a video of Cena singing SRK's song "Bholi Si Surat" from Dil To Pagal Hai went viral on the internet. John Cena Is a Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan and This New Video of the WWE Star Is Proof – WATCH.

Check Out John Cena’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

