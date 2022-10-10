In the never ending series of controversies that Kanye West has been creating in the last week, this new one sees him pull out an adult video amidst a meeting with Adidas executives. He then goes on to compare the executives voice with one of the actors in the adult video. Shared on YouTube in his 30-minute documentary Last Week, this clip comes just days after Adidas put their partnership with West under review. Kanye West's Instagram and Twitter Account Restricted Over Anti-Semitic Posts.

Check Out the Video:

Kanye West shares clip from a meeting with Adidas executives and pulls out his phone to show them a porn video. West then tells an executive that the voice of an actor in the video sounds like that of the exec. https://t.co/TmWZEFPOVA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2022

