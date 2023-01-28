A video of Kanye West tossing away a woman’s cellphone has gone viral on internet. The first half of this viral video shows how the rapper is visibly upset and he was asking paparazzi not to film him as he was en route to visit his kids. He is heard saying, “I want to see my kids without you photographing me.” The other half of the same video shows him angrily talking to a woman, who isn’t identified yet either as a fan or paparazzi, for filming him. Kanye tells her, “Why do you keep on pulling up on me like that?” to which she replies, “You’re a celebrity”. Within seconds he throws away her cellphone in the middle of the street. Bad Bunny Throws Away Fan’s Phone Into Water (Watch Video).

Kanye West Throws Away Woman’s Cellphone

Kanye West takes pap’s phone and throws it into the middle of the street. https://t.co/7iCw4LezzA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2023

