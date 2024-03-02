In the eighth match of CCL 2024, the Karnataka Bulldozers, led by Kiccha Sudeepa and bolstered by Darling Krishna's consecutive fifties, clinched a 30-run victory over Jisshu Sengupta's Bengal Tigers. Despite Bengal's chase of 109 runs, Karnataka's 130-run third innings set a formidable target. Bengal's batting woes persisted, resulting in a 139-run chase and Karnataka's victory. Since 2012, the Bengal Tigers haven’t secured a single win against the Karnataka Bulldozers in the Celebrity Cricket League. Telugu Warriors Team Vs Punjab De Sher CCL 2024 Match Update: Akkineni Akhil's Team Clinches Victory by 5 Wickets Against Sonu Sood's Team in Celeb Cricket Tournament's Seventh Match! – See Score Summary Inside!

Karnataka Bulldozers Win By 30 Runs

