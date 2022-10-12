Karwa Chauth, the popular one-day festival celebrated in North India, has married Hindu women hold a fast from morning to evening and they only break it in front of their husbands after seeing the full moon. In 2022, the date falls on October 14. If you love to have Bhojpuri songs for the occasion - and there are some good ones - we have five songs to recommend for you. Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on This Auspicious Day.

Aaj Karva Chauth Hai

Kalpna had sung this superhit song from the film Jina Teri Gali Mein, which has been composed by Rajkumar R Pandey.

Nirjal Upwas

Pamela Jain and Khushbu Jain had sung this famous song from the film Gharwali Baharwali that was composed by Chotte Baba, and was picturised on Monalisa and Rani Chattarjee.

Sajna Ka Saath Na Chhute

Khushboo Uttam's this hit song is another huge favourite for the festive occasion.

Kabahu Na Saath Chute

Kalpana and Pamela Jain return to this list with this song from the film, Raja Babu, featuring Aamrapali Dubey.

Rakhiha Salamat Mor Suhag

Neema Radha had sung this track from the album Teej Ke Vrat that was composed by Chhote Baba.

