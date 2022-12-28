Currently the internet has been swept up by discussions over nepotism babies. With much of the industry sometimes being dominated by the kin of children of many industry's biggest actors, many consider it to be an unfair advantage while other's argue that it doesn't matter if you're still working hard enough. The most recent actor who shared her thoughts on this discussion was Kate Hudson, who said it doesn't matter "if you work hard" and calls her family a "storytelling family." Kate Hudson Addresses Criticism Surrounding Her New Film over Depiction of Autism.

Check Out the Tweet:

Kate Hudson weighs in on “Nepotism Baby” discussion: "I don’t really care. I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family ... I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter,” pic.twitter.com/oKV1mFoZJg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 27, 2022

