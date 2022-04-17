Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is doing wonders at the ticket window. As in just three days, the film is inching close to Rs 150 crore mark. FYI, as the Hindi version of the movie stands at a total of Rs 143.64 crore at the box office in India. KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel Gives Yash’s Rocky Bhai a Massier Swag and Impressive Imagery but Storytelling Still Lacks Depth (LatestLY Exclusive).

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Update:

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dy1XPOqtQn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2022

