Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 (KIFF) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on November 5. Celebrities Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt and Sourav Ganguly were the guests of honour. Others who attended the ceremony included ace filmmakers Sandip Ray and Anjan Dutt. The ceremony began with a special performance by a group of artistes. The inaugural ceremony started with the state song of West Bengal ''Banglar Mati Banglar Jal''. KIFF 2023: Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor Groove With CM Mamata Banerjee at Inauguration Ceremony (Watch Video).

Here Are Few Pointers For This Years Kolkata International Film Festival:

- This is 29th Edition Of Kolkata International Film Festival.

- The current edition will showcase 219 films from 39 countries across 23 venues in Kolkata.

- Among 219 films, 72 are feature films, and 50 are short films and documentaries.

- The eight-day festival which will be held from December 5 to 12.

- The Kolkata Film Festival was organised for the first time in 1995. But it was opened for the public in 2011.

- Aditi Rao Haydari will be part of the closing function on December 12, where winners in various categories will be announced

- Spain is the focus country for the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF)

- The festival will honour late luminaries including Gina Lollobrigida, Carlos Saura, Derek Malcolm, Soumendu Roy, and Dariush Mehrjui. Special centenary tributes go to Lindsay Anderson, Richard Attenborough, Charlton Heston, Ousmane Sembene, Mrinal Sen, Dev Anand, Mukesh, and Shailendra.

- As part of its special focus on Australia, 15 films across three categories will be showcased. Additionally, six contemporary films from Spain, the designated focus country, will be screened.

- This year, a new competitive Bengali film segment offers a prize of Rs 7.5 lakh for the winner.

