Kim Kardashian turned heads in Malibu on February 22 when she rolled up to a local Starbucks in her sleek new Tesla Cybertruck. Sporting a chic ensemble of white crop top and black leather pants, the 43-year-old reality TV icon exuded her signature sassiness as she enjoyed a spin in her new ride. Accompanied by her assistant, Kim made a stylish statement as she grabbed some refreshments before hitting the road. While the Cybertruck might not top her list of most expensive cars, its rarity and unique design certainly set it apart, adding another distinctive ride to Kim's impressive collection. Kim Kardashian Has a Stylish Sister Moment With Kendall Jenner in Twinning Black Dresses (View Pic).

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Her New Tesla Cybertruck:

Kim Kardashian leaves Starbucks in her Cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/MjuGvrUnhp — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 23, 2024

