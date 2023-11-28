The highly anticipated MAMA Awards 2023, one of South Korea's most prestigious and star-studded music award ceremonies, is set to take place at Japan's Tokyo Dome on November 28 and November 29. Jeon Somi, the talented singer, will grace the hosting duties on the first day, while the charismatic Park Bo-gum, will take the reins on the second day. The red carpet event will begin at 4 pm, the awards ceremony will commence 6 pm onwards. Fans can watch the show on air on tvN SHOW and stream it live on Mnet K-POP's YouTube channel.

View MAMA Awards Update Here:

[#2023MAMA] WATCHING GUIDE 📺 ONLY 7 DAYS LEFT to 2023 MAMA AWARDS!🏆 📢 RED CARPET 2023.11.28(TUE)-29(WED) 4PM(KST) 📢 AWARDS CEREMONY 2023.11.28(TUE)-29(WED) 6PM(KST) ONE I BORN 2023 MAMA AWARDS 2023.11.28(TUE)-29(WED) 6PM(KST)#MAMAAWARDS#2023MAMAAWARDSpic.twitter.com/qq3x0LyTvV — MAMA AWARDS (@MnetMAMA) November 20, 2023

Watch MAMA Awards Live Stream Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)