YouTube Stephanie Soo encouraged viewers on her Mukbang channel, to share confessions which would then be read aloud. A user sent a story about how they met a handsome stranger in a club, and after dancing with them for a while, they had sex in the bathroom for an hour. The next morning she received an NDA to sign and misunderstood thinking she's getting fired from her job. But her friend pointed a logo of JYP in the corner. Many rumours got thrown around that the stranger was 2PM Taecyeon, and among these allegations he hosted a live telecast and denied the rumours, saying he goes to dance practice not clubs.

2PM's Taecyeon Hosts A Live Broadcast Following Wild Sex Story Allegationshttps://t.co/mX6RcsfwWb — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) February 7, 2023

