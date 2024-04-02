aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae Wook have parted ways after dating for approximately five weeks. The actor's agency, C-JeS Studios, confirmed to media outlet SPOTV that the duo has ended their relationship. The statement read, “Actor Lee Jae Wook decided to end the relationship in order to focus on his work that he is currently filming. The two will remain good colleagues and support one another. They will greet their fans with good activities through their respective avenues in the future. Please show your interest and support Additionally, there are reports suggesting that Karina and Lee decided to break up due to “the emotional pain caused by various malicious comments and feeling sorry for the fans.” aespa's Karina Shares Handwritten Apology Over Dating Actor Lee Jae Wook.

Karina And Lee Jae Wook Break-Up

SM and C-JeS Entertainment have confirmed that aespa KARINA and actor LEE JAEWOOK have broken up C-JeS: LEE JAEWOOK decided to break up in order to focus on the work he is currently filming, and the two will remain as colleagues who support each other SM: It is true that they… pic.twitter.com/BIrHiHH271 — 윈터얼트 (@wntrult) April 2, 2024

The Buzz

Lee Jaewook and aespa's Karina have reportedly broke up 5 weeks after their dating announcement. The main reason is said to be “the emotional pain caused by various malicious comments and feeling sorry for the fans.” pic.twitter.com/CEGNtftK9D — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)