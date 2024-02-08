aespa’s Ningning has recently been appointed as the latest Global Brand Ambassador for Versace, the renowned Italian luxury brand. This exciting announcement was made on February 8th, marking a significant milestone in Ningning's career. Donatella Versace, the creative force behind the brand, expressed her enthusiasm for Ningning's addition to the Versace family, praising her exceptional talent and charming personality. This partnership underscores Ningning's growing influence in the global fashion scene, cementing her status as a rising star in the industry. Aespa’s Ningning Takes Lesbian Pride Flag From a Fan and Poses With It During Concert (Watch Video).

