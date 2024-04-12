Winter of K-pop girl group Aespa will take a break from activities to heal from a recent lung surgery, her agency SM Entertainment revealed. The agency confirmed the news on Friday, April 11, revealing that the surgery was a preventive measure recommended by her doctor due to the condition's tendency to recur. The surgery was done to address pneumothorax, commonly known as a collapsed lung. In a news release, SM Entertainment said, "Winter is currently in recovery after undergoing pneumothorax surgery." Meanwhile, her group is currently preparing for their music video set for May release and their second world tour in June. aespa’s Winter and Bang Ye Dam Share a Mysterious Glance in New Concept Photos of Their Upcoming Single ‘Officially Cool’ Releasing On April 2 (View Pics).

aespa’s Winter Undergoes Surgery for Collapsed Lung

