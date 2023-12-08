Exciting news for ASTRO fans as Cha Eun Woo announces his first solo fan-con, "2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator," set to take place next year. The teaser, unveiled on December 8, features a captivating image of an elevator with a mysterious button for an undisclosed destination, sparking curiosity among fans. The fan meeting event promises an exclusive opportunity for fans to embark on a unique journey and discover the various charms of the talented idol. Cha Eun Woo Birthday: A Photo Album Petition To Name March 30 As Eun Woo Day!

