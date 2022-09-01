Baekho recently sung the OST (Original Sound Track) "Savior" for the drama Good Job which stars Jung Il-Woo and Girls' Generation's Kwon Yuri. The music video features scenes from the drama as well as shots of Baekho recording the song. "Savior" is a song about wanting to be saved by love. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri and Jung Il Woo Thank Go Dong Ha for Sending Sweet Surprise to the Set of Their New Drama.

Watch Video Here:

