K-pop group BIGBANG's leader Kwon Ji yong, aka G-Dragon, is all set to make his comeback this year. The K-pop legend will return with a solo album in the second half of 2024. The news was also earlier confirmed by the president of GD's new agency. On Tuesday, April 16, G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation announced that the singer met Frederic Malle, the founder of the French perfume brand Editions de Perfums Frederic Malle. They also announced that the singer is preparing for a solo album, which is expected to be released in the second half of 2024. This would mark his first solo release since 2017's "KWON JI YONG". Is BIGBANG's G-Dragon Dating Miss Korea Runner-Up Kim Go Eun? Here's the Truth.

G-Dragon To Make Comeback With Solo Album

Today GALAXY Corporation confirmed again that #GDRAGON is preparing for a comeback in the 2nd half of the year!! The news is trending on Naver!! See the reaction!! Knetz are just like me ..true or not we always get excited about GD cb news lol 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bOtqeoIpVz — GDRAGON'S BUTTERFLY FAN ACCOUNT 🦋(◕ᴗ◕)💛✌ (@Coup_dEtat5) April 16, 2024

