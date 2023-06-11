Jennie who was at first present during the Melbourne show, later went missing and fans questioned why the rapper did not come on again, and if she was okay. YG has released a statement on her health saying that "Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site. we immediately took measures to ensure she receives rest." The Idol: BLACKPINK Jennie's Sexy Dance Moves in First Episode Leave Netizens Crazy and Thrilled!

View YG's Full Statement Here:

BLACKPINK JENNIE 건강 관련 안내 드립니다.https://t.co/ggzcHUCNmU — BLACKPINK GLOBAL BLINK (@ygofficialblink) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)