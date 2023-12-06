The K-pop sensations Blackpink have extended their contract with their agency, ensuring that the group of four will continue performing together. After months of contract discussions, fans feared the band might split. However, YG Entertainment has confirmed that they've signed "an exclusive contract for group activities based on strong trust." The agency revealed that Blackpink plans to "show appreciation to their global fanbase through activities fitting their status in the international K-pop scene, such as releasing new albums and touring worldwide." The details of this new group contract aren't immediately clear, and YG's statement didn't mention individual contracts with Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé. BLACKPINK Reportedly To Leave YG Entertainment, Will Change Their Management Label to THE BLACK LABEL; Deets Inside (View Tweet).

Jisoo Shares Throwback Pic Of BLACKPINK Group Members:

Jisoo Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

