In a recent interview with Billboard, BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa discussed their inaugural VR concert and outlined their aspirations for future tours. Lisa emphasized their aim to craft "unforgettable moments for BLINKs," while Jennie expressed gratitude to fans, promising continued dedication to delivering music and performances that brighten their world. The group conveyed love and appreciation for BLINKs, pledging to share more exciting developments in the future. BLACKPINK Renews Contract with YG Entertainment, Jisoo Shares Throwback Photo With Group Member Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa On Insta.

Check What Jennie Said In Recent Billboard Interview

BLACKPINK's Jennie talks the group's future activities in a recent interview with Billboard: “we promise to keep bringing you music and performances that light up your world. Stay tuned, as we have so much more to share with you!” pic.twitter.com/2a4i3z3uL9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 22, 2023

