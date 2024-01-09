Jennie from BLACKPINK achieves history on Billboard's Hot 100, as "One of the Girls," her collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for The Idol series soundtrack, zooms to Number 69 within just two weeks. Surpassing her bandmate Rosé's previous Number 70 record with "On The Ground," Jennie secures the title of highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the list cementing her legacy in K-pop history. A phenomenal accomplishment, marking Jennie's reign at the top of the charts—congratulations on this remarkable achievement! BLACKPINK's Jennie Debuts Her Own Independent Label ODDATELIER- Reports.

BLACKPINK's Jennie Creates History!

