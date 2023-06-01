Jisoo has unfortunately dropped out of the upcoming concerts in Japan due to testing positive for Covid-19. YG released a statement saying that she tested negative at first but then tested positive on June 1. They added "Jisoo was determined to perform, wanting to keep her promise with BLACKPINK fans who have been waiting for a long time." BLACKPINK's BORN PINK Tour Becomes First Concert Tour by a Girl Group to Surpass $100 Million in Ticket Sales.

View Full Statement Here:

Jisoo tests positive for Covid-19 and will not be able to take part in the upcoming BLACKPINK concert shows in Japan. pic.twitter.com/AFZ3lXJGN4 — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) June 1, 2023

