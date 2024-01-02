BLACKPINK's Jisoo Ventures into Solo Territory, Joins Brother's Agency Blissoo for Debut Project - Reports

Taking a decisive step away from YG Entertainment, according to reports, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has opted to pursue a solo path, aligning herself with family by officially signing with Blissoo, her brother's agency. Contrary to swirling rumours linking her to G-Dragon's new venture, the "Flower" singer said yes to her Blissoo agency, marking a significant shift in her career trajectory. Blissoo, a burgeoning entertainment startup nestled under Biomom, Inc., signifies a fresh beginning for the renowned the k-pop singer, promising an exciting chapter in her artistic journey. BLACKPINK 's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé Extend Group Contract with YG Entertainment, No Renewal for Solo Endeavours.

Solo New Journey For BLACKPINK's Jisso:

