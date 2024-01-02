BLACKPINK's Jisoo Ventures into Solo Territory, Joins Brother's Agency Blissoo for Debut Project - Reports

Before Jisoo's move, fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie launched her label, OA. Her active presence on social media hints at possible upcoming releases from her label.

Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Jan 02, 2024 10:46 AM IST

Taking a decisive step away from YG Entertainment, according to reports, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has opted to pursue a solo path, aligning herself with family by officially signing with Blissoo, her brother's agency. Contrary to swirling rumours linking her to G-Dragon's new venture, the "Flower" singer said yes to her Blissoo agency, marking a significant shift in her career trajectory. Blissoo, a burgeoning entertainment startup nestled under Biomom, Inc., signifies a fresh beginning for the renowned the k-pop singer, promising an exciting chapter in her artistic journey. BLACKPINK 's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé Extend Group Contract with YG Entertainment, No Renewal for Solo Endeavours.

Solo New Journey For BLACKPINK's Jisso:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Ventures into Solo Territory, Joins Brother's Agency Blissoo for Debut Project - Reports

Before Jisoo's move, fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie launched her label, OA. Her active presence on social media hints at possible upcoming releases from her label.

Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Jan 02, 2024 10:46 AM IST

Taking a decisive step away from YG Entertainment, according to reports, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has opted to pursue a solo path, aligning herself with family by officially signing with Blissoo, her brother's agency. Contrary to swirling rumours linking her to G-Dragon's new venture, the "Flower" singer said yes to her Blissoo agency, marking a significant shift in her career trajectory. Blissoo, a burgeoning entertainment startup nestled under Biomom, Inc., signifies a fresh beginning for the renowned the k-pop singer, promising an exciting chapter in her artistic journey. BLACKPINK 's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé Extend Group Contract with YG Entertainment, No Renewal for Solo Endeavours.

Solo New Journey For BLACKPINK's Jisso:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Blackpink BLACKPINK Jisso BLACKPINK's Jisso BLINK Jisso Blissoo agency Jisso News Jisso Pics Jisso Update YG Entertainment
You might also like
New Year 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Flaunts Sensual Style in Short, Sparkly Dress and Sleek Black Coat on Instagram!
Korean

New Year 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Flaunts Sensual Style in Short, Sparkly Dress and Sleek Black Coat on Instagram!
BLACKPINK'S Lisa Looks Sexy In Yellow Bikini as She Enjoys Beach Day, See Her Stunning Pictures!
Fashion XFtaWVhXVlVUU1JRUE9OTUxLSklIR0ZFRENCQUA/Pj08Ozo5ODc2NTQzMjEwLy4tLCsqKSgnJiUkIyIhIB8eHRwbGhkYFxYVFBMSERAPDg0MCwoJCAcGBQQDAgEAACH5BAEAAAcALAAAAAAQA7kBAAP/eLrc/jDKSau9OOvNu/9gKI5kaZ5oqq5s675wLM90bd94ru987//AoHBILBqPyKRyyWw6n9CodEqtWq/YrHbL7Xq/4LB4TC6bz+i0es1uu9/wuHxOr9vv+Lx+z+/7/4CBgoOEhYaHiImKi4yNjo+QkZKTlJWWl5iZmpucnZ6foKGio6SlpqeoqaqrrK2ur7CxsrO0tba3uLm6u7y9vr/AwcLDxMXGx8jJysvMzc7P0NHS09TV1tfY2drb3N3e3+Dh4uPk5ebn6Onq6+zt7u/w8fLz9PX29/j5+vv8/f7/AAMKHEiwoMGDCBMqXMiwocOHECNKnEixosWLGDNq3Mix/6PHjyBDihxJsqTJkyhTqlzJsqXLlzBjypxJs6bNmzhz6tzJs6fPn0CDCh1KtKjRo0iTKl3KtKnTp1CjSp1KtarVq1izat3KtavXr2DDih1LtqzZs2jTql3Ltq3bt3Djyp1Lt67du3jz6t3Lt6/fv4ADCx5MuLDhw4gTK17MuLHjx5AjS55MubLly5gza97MubPnz6BDix5NurTp06hTq17NurXr17Bjy55Nu7bt27hz697Nu7fv38CDCx9OvLjx48iTK1/OvLnz59CjS59Ovbr169iza9/Ovbv37+DDix9Pvrz58+jTq1/Pvr379/Djy59Pv779+/jz69/Pv7////8ABijggAQWaOCBCCao4IIMNujggxBGKOGEFFZo4YUYZqjhhhx26OGHIIYo4ogklmjiiSimqOKKLLbo4ouLFSDjjDTWaOONOOZYI4y9zBjAAAQIIOSQRBZp5JFICkDAkgQMEMCMPObiY5EAVGnllVhmqeWWWg4AZZS1yDgAlQJwaeaZaAIggIxg0iJmkmnGKaeabLYJi4wGwFnmnHxy6WUBdr7yZpJ79mkolnUGykoBeRIqpJqHRvqkoq0w6uiQkUbqJaWLBnBpmYVmOuemnKpSgKefgirqnAQAWmoqpyKZJaarxtnqq7CiWiSTvIL6qJVK8rpkqFsKO+yVt+J6Sqz/Rhpgo6qhrmmjAWc+aSMByLqqbCmnBlmkszViS+SVf9Y4gJ83BoBlstuSEqu3Q4JLo6+PFirvvFveSO262rYryrvfXqsmrVa2Oq2W1oabJbv+htJtkPDeK6O4VFqZMI3nZmujugv32/AnDw8rpMQFwGuklThiSXIBxFbJ8MeehKzkyAKfrGq5NHIMwMUzZtwxzA4HICzN4RJq8Y3YGlzjvlq+DPQmIUd87aV0HszzxFw6/XQmUQ9LsslHHj1tumZqvfUlXSv59adVrnzjmWafXUnaBKztKKQ45+hzsR7LjbbQxtpN9c46Mopm3H5L0vWSglMtbY7Ywt134pQsXvfU/6mWmXfOaSJO+SOWNz74ykxL/jkmoWOeOQCbF7B32ZOfDknqRWeu+Y2vZx277I7QTiPYVLeeO9+8zw24sGsDD6fwtu5e/CKnAom86qmyjnvzz0/SrfRMJr868507nz0i0TfJK8kGpK/++urreruNwzct/viGRA8k924XzjKm4B8+P/2EsB/3Lqe/aY2rf6YDYO9+NIAGSi9/OmrUoxAIOwUu0IH4K6AB+Xe98FmwEQLEIAR1dMAO+u+DjAhhAwkQgBa68IUwjOGuYvgjSCUQhYlQ4QqNxUPbYYlgWyIVDslnAAxikIdIVN7q0DXEHLrOiEdMYg9tB0QsTaqJhxATFP8daD4pMmlmPmwZyv6HRT3gaYtcHKAXwUjFLP2pjFl8Ihq76EWRtZFY0oIj+eSIRjXWkYqqqpoe96jDNNZxWBADpPUSNcj6yYiBfTyiH/8IPCd9qZFO1KAmN3lJTHryk6AMpShHScpSmvKUqEylKlfJyla68pWwjKUsZ0nLWtrylrjMpS53ycte+vKXwAymMIdJzGIa85jITKYyl8nMZjrzmdCMpjSnSc1qWvOa2MymNrfJzW5685vgDKc4x0nOcprznOhMpzrXyc52uvOd8IynPOdJz3ra8574zKc+98nPfvrznwANqEAHStCCGvSgCE2oQhfK0IY69KEQjahEJ0qH0Ypa9KIYzahGN8rRjnr0oyANqUhHStKSmvSkKE2pSlfK0pa69KUwjalMZ0rTmtr0pjjNqU53ytOe+vSnQA2qUIdK1KIa9ahITapSl8rUpjr1qVCNqlSnStWqWvWqWM2qVrfK1a569atgDatYx0rWspr1rGhNq1rXyta2uvWtcI2rXOeKwwQAADs=" alt="New Year 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Flaunts Sensual Style in Short, Sparkly Dress and Sleek Black Coat on Instagram!">
Korean

New Year 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Flaunts Sensual Style in Short, Sparkly Dress and Sleek Black Coat on Instagram!
BLACKPINK'S Lisa Looks Sexy In Yellow Bikini as She Enjoys Beach Day, See Her Stunning Pictures!
Fashion

BLACKPINK'S Lisa Looks Sexy In Yellow Bikini as She Enjoys Beach Day, See Her Stunning Pictures!
BLACKPINK’s ‘Boombayah’ Reaches 500 Million Views on Spotify; Becomes Their 10th Song To Achieve This Milestone
Korean

BLACKPINK’s ‘Boombayah’ Reaches 500 Million Views on Spotify; Becomes Their 10th Song To Achieve This Milestone
BLACKPINK 's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé Extend Group Contract with YG Entertainment, No Renewal for Solo Endeavours
Korean

BLACKPINK 's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé Extend Group Contract with YG Entertainment, No Renewal for Solo Endeavours
Google Trends Google Trends
Liverpool vs Newcastle
100K+ searches
Jeffrey Epstein
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
s-for-daughter-ira-khans-marriage-watch-video-5664889.html" title="Aamir Khan and Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Light Up Mumbai Homes for Daughter Ira Khan’s Marriage (Watch Video)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Aamir Khan and Ex-Wife Reena Dutta Light Up Mumbai Homes for Daughter Ira Khan’s Marriage (Watch Video)

  • Jr NTR Informs He’s Safely Back Home From Earthquake-Hit Japan, Prays for Everyone Affected by Calamity

  • Mickey’s Mouse Trap Trailer: After Winnie the Pooh, Now ‘Mickey Mouse’ Turns Killer in This Slasher Flick! (Watch Video)

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Liverpool vs Newcastle
    100K+ searches
    Jeffrey Epstein
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma