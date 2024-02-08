Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa has announced the launch of her own label called LLOUD. The Blackpink member revealed the news to her followers on Instagram by sharing a stunning monochrome picture featuring the brand name. The K-pop rapper describes LLOUD as ‘a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment’. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shares Update on Her Solo Project Following Contract Renewal With YG Entertainment; Check Teaser Posters!

Lisa Launches LLOUD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

About LLOUD

(Photo Credits: Website/lloud.co)

