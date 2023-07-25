Lisa, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, boosted sales of orange juice in her hometown of Buriram, Thailand. On July 24, Lisa posted photos of herself on Instagram enjoying a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. The said pictures quickly went viral, with many people in Buriram, buying orange juice in order to emulate their idol. BLACKPINK's Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault Spotted on a 'Date' in Paris – Reports.

Lisa Skyrockets Orange Juice Sales:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa triggered skyrocketing sales of freshly squeezed orange juice in Buriram after her instagram post: “it was reported that almost immediately after Lisa’s post, sales of freshly squeezed juice skyrocketed in the Buriram province.” 🔗: https://t.co/k4fAbGhxZJ pic.twitter.com/tiub8hvevi — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) July 25, 2023

Here's Lisa's Viral Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

