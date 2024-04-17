Lisa, the bubbly member of the beloved K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, has recently dipped her toes into the real estate world. Snagging a stunning property worth a cool $4 million in the heart of Beverly Hills, California, Lisa's investment game is as on point as her dance moves. According to reports, the mansion has four bedrooms featuring luxurious touches like clay tile roofing and vaulted wood ceilings. Looks like Lisa's taking her place not only on stage but also in the world of luxury living! BLACKPINK's Lisa Turns 27! Bandmates Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie Share Adorable Birthday Posts to Wish the Beloved Maknae (View Pics).

Lisa Buys New Property In California

Lisa has reportedly bought an approximately 4 million USD property in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/d5WeaqS3KK — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) April 17, 2024

