BLACKPINK's Lisa shared intriguing black-and-white teaser images, sparking fan anticipation. Speculations about a potential announcement on February 8 KST are buzzing. This sparks curiosity about whether Lisa might unveil her clothing or makeup line or even establish her solo label. With no official confirmation yet, everyone eagerly awaits the reveal. Check out Lisa's teaser posters and share your predictions below! Blackpink’s Lisa Takes Business Chic to New Heights With Her Stylish Outfit in Her Latest Outing (See Pics).

Check Out New Teaser Photos shared By Blackpink Member Lisa

Blackpink's Lisa's Instagram Story

