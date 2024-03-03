On March 3, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa trended on social media for attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Day two show in Singapore. Just a day before, she showed support for her K-pop colleague SHINee. Lisa's Singapore visit began on February 29 when she landed at Changi Airport. Her attendance at the SHINee World VI Perfect Illumination concert on March 2 hinted at her Swift concert plans, as both venues are closed. Lisa's love for Korean and American music was evident as she enjoyed two back-to-back concerts in the city. Blackpink’s Lisa Makes a Style Statement in a Dreamy Blue Gown at the Buckingham Palace (See Pics).

BLACKPINK's Lisa At Taylor Swift's Singapore Show

LISA SPOTTED AT THE ERAS TOUR IN SINGAPORE OMG pic.twitter.com/8KDr6a1Pxc — ♱ (@lalicebratz) March 3, 2024

