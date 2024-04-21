The hot new pictures of K-pop star Lisa have gone viral, captivating fashion enthusiasts with her stunning looks. Lisa, from the group BLACKPINK, shared a series of pics, flaunting her chic style statement and expressing her excitement about returning to Coachella in the caption. In one image, the singer rocks black shorts paired with a white crop top and a black leather jacket, accessorised with knee-high boots and a matching handbag. Another photo showcases her in blue jeans, an off-white top and a stylish brown printed jacket. These Instagram photos of Lisa have taken the internet by storm. Coachella 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted Attending ATEEZ's Concert in Casual Attire (See Pic).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

