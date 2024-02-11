BLACKPINK's lead vocalist, Rosé, celebrates her 27th birthday on February 11. The talented singer renowned for her distinct vocals and particularly recognized for her high notes is loved by millions around the world. While Blinks worldwide have flooded social media with messages of adoration for the birthday girl, BLACKPINK members have also extended heartfelt wishes for Rosé. Band member Jennie took to her Instagram stories to drop an adorable birthday wish for the "On The Ground" singer. Sharing a cute picture of her hugging Rosé, Jennie wrote, "Happy birthday to my Rosie Posie. So grateful to have you in my life and excited for our next chapter of life together. Love you hubbie. Wishing you the happiest day." BLACKPINK’s Rosé Turns 27: Lisa Shares Special Birthday Wishes for Her ‘Supporter’ (View Pic).

Check Out Jennie’s Birthday Wish for Rosé Here:

Blackpink Jennie on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

