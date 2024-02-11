K-pop sensation Rosé celebrates her 27th birthday on February 11. While BLINK's flooded social media with wishes for the K-pop star, BLACKPINK member Lisa has also shared a heartfelt message for Rosé on her special day. Taking to her Instagram stories, Lisa shared an adorable picture of herself with Rose and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY TWINS. Thank you for always being a great supporter of mine. I always got your back bro keep doing what you love and what makes you happy." Lisa's adorable birthday wish for Rosé highlights the beautiful bond shared by these global superstars. Blackpink’s Lisa Announces Her Label LLOUD! K-Pop Rapper Shares Update With Fans on Instagram.

Check Out Lisa’s Birthday Wish for Rose Here:

Lisa on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

