BTS recently released their second game BTS Island: In the SEOM, on June 28, 2022. This is their second game, the first one being BTS World. Many ARMYs have been loving the new game, especially the adorable little characters that represent the band members. BTS' band member Suga, produced the original soundtrack and it fits so well with the video of their characters in the game. The full soundtrack has now been released. BTS Fans Furious After KSA's Chairman Asks K-Pop Group To Reconsider Hiatus, Army Trends #BTSItsOkayToRest on Twitter.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)