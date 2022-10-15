BTS recently had their Yet to Come in Busan concert for the Busan 2030 World Expo and safe to say it was a huge hit. ARMYs and BTS enjoyed the fun show together, with the group performing some old songs after a really long time. Jimin's birthday also passed on October 13 and purple lights lit up the sky in the shape of Jimin, with his name written below. BTS’ Jimin Birthday Special: Here Are Some of the Best Dances From the Christmas Love Singer.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)