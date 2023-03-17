Jimin outdoes himself every time he releases a music video and he has done it yet again, still managing to shock ARMYs with his rebellious look in his pre-release single "Set Me Free Pt 2". As the video opens with energetic dancing and Jimin enters, the hip hop track with serious lyrics and a dark melody transcends into loud rap from Jimin. He compares himself to a butterfly that's free from it's cocoon and sings about not looking back as he freely moves forward. FACE: BTS’ Jimin Releases Mysterious New Concept Photo for Upcoming Solo Album!

Jimin Set Me Free Pt 2 MV

