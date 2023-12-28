BTS ARMY, hold onto your light sticks and grab a tissue box because the countdown for Jin's return has begun! This isn't just any comeback; it's the return of the prodigal son. According to reports, the eldest member of the South Korean band, is all set to debut his solo album. Jin's been away in the Army, but he's ensuring our playlists aren't untouched for too long. He's poised to make a 2024 comeback like a musical whirlwind, ready to steal hearts and break streaming records. BTS Says Goodbye to Their Jin ‘Hyung’ As He Leaves for the Military (View Pics).

Jin To Release His Solo Album In 2024:

Jin of BTS will reportedly release his debut solo album in 2024. pic.twitter.com/D46yRSPlQU — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 28, 2023

