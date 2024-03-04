The eldest member of BTS, Jin, known as Kim Seok-jin, commenced the countdown months before his discharge from the South Korean military. Jin joined the mandatory service in December 2022. As soon as Jin shared a post on Weverse, ARMYs started sharing comments on social media platforms, excited about his discharge. Taking to Weverse, Jin wrote, "D-100." The group's oldest member will likely be discharged around June 10-15 this year. Fans started tweeting after his post. A person wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Can't wait for him to return.” BTS' Jin All Set to Make His Solo Debut in 2024 - Reports.

BTS Jin's Post:

