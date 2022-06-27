Jhope has announced his new album titled Jack in the Box and has revealed that it will be releasing on July 15. ARMYs are super thrilled about this. It has not been long since BTS' announcement of them focusing on solo projects more than group projects. Jhope also released the concept photos for his Jack in the Box album and it is truly exciting to anticipate what it will be like. It seems we may be getting their solo projects sooner than we thought and we are here for it! BTS' J-Hope Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane As He Shares Throwback Pictures of Old Hand-Written Letter From Jimin, 2012 Eminem Concert Tickets & Much More!

View Jhope's Concept Photos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

