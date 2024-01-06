New pics of BTS' Jungkook and Jimin in military gear have emerged on the internet, popping up like surprise emojis! Despite earlier no-goes on BTS images due to intellectual property rights issues with HYBE, these snapshots of the maknaes training together seem to be an exception. They're in the companion soldiers programme, likely coached by Jin, and the photos show Jungkook, somewhat incognito but still recognisable, with a hand on Jimin's shoulder. Jimin's all cool and collected, rocking that military chic with his head held high. BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon’s Latest Military Training Photos Surface Online (View Pics).

BTS Jimin and Jungkook:

BTS Jimin and Jungkook (Photo Credits: X)

Jimin and Junkook:

