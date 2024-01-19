BTS members Jungkook and Jimin began their military service on December 12, completing their training and preparing to undertake military duties at the 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon starting January 18. Coincidentally, they will be joining fellow BTS member Jin, who serves as an assistant instructor at the same center. Recent photos have emerged, showcasing both idols in military uniforms at the graduation ceremony as they enter this phase of service. Despite unofficially released images on social media capturing Jungkook at his military duty completion ceremony and Jimin with his family at the ceremony, the official photos are still pending. BTS' Jungkook and Jimin Show Strong Camaraderie as Companion Soldiers in New Military Photo!.

Jungkook and Jimin at The Graduation Ceremony: