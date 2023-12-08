BTS’ Jungkook delighted fans with a glimpse of his buzz-cut during a live session on Weverse after a workout. The charming singer looked adorable as always, captivating fans with his mesmerising visuals. Jungkook also treated fans to a rendition of "Somebody," a track from his album "Golden." The song's lyrics convey a tale of emotional turmoil and self-discovery in a relationship. Following the Weverse live session, ARMY couldn't resist praising Jungkook's soulful vocals on various social media platforms. BTS' RM and V aka Taehyung Kneel and Plead ARMYs Not to Come to Their Military Enlistment Location (Watch Video).

BTS Jungkook sings "Somebody" From "GOLDEN"

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)