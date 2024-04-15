While K-pop supergroup BTS's member Jungkook deleted his personal Instagram handle before enlisting in the mandatory military service, the K-pop star is finally returning to the social media platform. Thanks to his furry friend, Bam. The K-pop star surprised everyone by returning to the platform on Sunday, April 14. However, this time, he did not create a new account for himself. Instead, he made one for his beloved dog, Bam. Fans eagerly await any update from the K-pop star Jungkook since he enlisted in mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. Surprisingly, a new account for his pet was created. The account, with the username Bam's Dad, already has over 3.3 million followers on the platform. BTS Fan Scammed $550K in Fake Job Offer To Work With the K-Pop Boyband; Fraudster Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence.

Check Out the Account’s First Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bam's dad (@bowwow_bam)

