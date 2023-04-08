SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu latest Insta post is a treat for K-pop fans. The member of the SVT boy band group shared pics in which he is enjoying dinner outing with BTS’ Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo. The ’97 Liners’ pals simply dished out friendship goals via these pictures. The photos of the trio are sure to leave fans happy! Check them out post the series of solo pictures of the SVT member. BTS’ Jungkook, V, RM and Suga Attend Harry Styles’ Concert in Korea, Fans Trend #Taekook on Twitter As They Share Videos and Photos – WATCH.

Jungkook, Mingyu, Cha Eun-woo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민규 (@min9yu_k)

