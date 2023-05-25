No one is exempt from getting a notice from neighbours for making noise at night. Not even if you are Jeon Jungkook, the K-pop idol with golden voice even got warning from his neighbours for his late night singing session. During his live, when a fan asked why he is singing so low, the BTS maknae revealed the reason and promised to keep his voice low. BTS' Jungkook Receives Death Threats From An Account That Claims To Know His Home Address, ARMY Calls For Strict Action.

Check Out The Post Here:

honestly jungkook's neighbour is so real for this, i would file a complaint too if i heard someone sing at night even if that's jk pic.twitter.com/XgvIBUCKzD — princess mimi (@gothupika) May 25, 2023

