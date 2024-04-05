Get ready to celebrate, ARMY! Starting in June this year, the BTS members will gradually return home after completing their military service. According to reports, by 2025, there's a chance that BTS might embark on a massive world tour. And it's not just BTS, groups like NewJeans, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and many more are gearing up for some epic comebacks. With so much to look forward to, the future is shining bright for ARMY and K-pop enthusiasts everywhere! Hope On The Street: BTS’ J-Hope Treats Fans With Vibrant Posters Titled Street Dance Report, and We Bet You Don’t Want To Miss This!.

World Tour For BTS?

[meil business] 240404. In the 2nd quarter, TXT, Seventeen, New Jeans, and Enhypen will make a large comeback, and a BTS solo album is also a possibility. If Cat's Eye, which is scheduled to debut as early as 2nd quarter following TWS and Eyelet, makes a soft landing in the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/KFJXFAZToe — star_jin (@nightstar1201) April 4, 2024

