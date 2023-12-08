Celebrating a decade of unparalleled success, BTS, marks their 10th anniversary. In anticipation of their documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a special trailer offers fans an intimate look at the band's extraordinary journey, showcasing both the highs and lows that shaped their remarkable career. The footage delves into the behind-the-scenes dynamics, unveiling the deep bond that extends beyond friendship. From humble beginnings to global stardom, the trailer captures pivotal moments, including their historic performance as the first Korean artists at Wembley Stadium. IU and BTS’ V Collaborate for a Music Video Directed by ‘Concrete Utopia’ Filmmaker Ahead of Taehyung’s Military Enlistment.

Watch Special Trailer Here:

